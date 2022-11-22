Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Drug Inspector under Health Department, Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the examination on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from November 25, 2022. The last date to apply for the vacancies is December 16, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 Drug Inspector posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 37 years as on August 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A person who is appointed as Inspector under the Act shall be a person who has a degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Sciences or Medicine with specialisation in Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology from a University established in India by law.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee of SC/ST/Female candidates/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.