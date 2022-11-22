Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination (Paper-I) – 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till November 26 upto 6.00 PM.

“Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 22.11.2022 (06:00 PM) to 26.11.2022 (06:00 PM) on payment of INR 100/- Per Question/Answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on 26.11.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

The SSC JE exam 2022 was conducted on November 15 at different centres all over the country.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download SSC JE answer key 2022

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to Answer Key tab Click on “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys of Junior Engineer Civil Mechanical Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts Examination 2022 (Paper-I)” Key in your login details and submit Download the answer key and take a printout

Direct link to download the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.