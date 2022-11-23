Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Constable (Tradesman) in Group C. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till December 22.

The ITBP Tradesman recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 287 vacancies, of which, 246 vacancies are for Constable Tradesman (Male) and 41 for Constable Tradesman (Female).

Selection Process

The selection process will include PET/PST, written exam, trade test and medical exam.

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

Eligibility Criteria Post Age Educational qualification Constable (Tailor, Gardener and Cobbler) 18-23 i) Class 10 passii) Two-years work experience in a related field or ITI certificate in related trade. Constable (Safai karamchari, washerman, barber) 18-25 Class 10 pass

Steps to apply for ITBP Tradesman recruitment 2022: