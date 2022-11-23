National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scorecard for B.Ed Programme of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download their scorecards from the official website nta.ac.in.

The entrance examination for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 was conducted from October 17 to 21 all across India. The Exam was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 28 Cities across India.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download DUET BEd scorecard

Visit the official website nta.ac.in Click on the DUET BEd scorecard notification Now click on the scorecard link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the scorecard Take a printout for future reference

