The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for MAT 2022 remote proctored internet-based test (IBT). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mat.aima.in.

The AIMA MAT IBT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on September 24 in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 4.00 PM to 6.30 PM.

Steps to download IBT admit card 2022

Visit the official website mat.aima.in On the homepage, click on AIMA MAT admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

About MAT

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA) offered by 600 business schools. MAT exam is conducted through a computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.