Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will soon close the application correction window for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers in various Engineering Services. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms on the official website tspsc.gov.in till today, November 24 upto 5.00 PM.

“The candidates are instructed to view their Bio-data and other particulars which are made available to him/her to easily identify the wrongly entered data that he/she entered in his/her respective application. Candidates may download their corrected PDF for future reference.,” the notice said.

The TSPSC AEE recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1540 Assistant Executive Engineer vacancies. Online applications were invited in October. The examination (objective type) is likely to be held in the month of December 2022.

The edit window will be open from 10.00 AM, November 22 to 5.00 PM November 24.

Steps for TSPSC AEE correction window

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Click on the edit application link for Assistant Executive Engineers Login using TSPSC ID, date of birth Make necessary corrections and submit form Download and take a printout

