Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the final result of the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) posts. Applicants can download their results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The interview round was conducted on November 18, 2022, for 48 candidates. Of these, a total of 44 candidates appeared for the interview round.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 1 post of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and 15 of Range Forest Officer (RFO).

Steps to download ACF/RFO 2021 exam

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES IN ACF/RFO EXAM-2021” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

