The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ssc.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till November 28 upto 5.00 PM.

“Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 24.11.2022 (05:00 PM) to 28.11.2022 (05:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 28.11.2022 (05:00 PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

The Computer Based Examination was conducted by the Commission on November 17 and 18, 2022.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 (Paper-I): Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s)” Now click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

