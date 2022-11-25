Today is the last day to apply online for December Term End Examination (TEE) 2022 with late fee at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). As per the notification, candidates can apply for the examination till November 25 with late fee of Rs 1100 plus Rs 200 per course on the official website ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU TEE exam is tentatively scheduled to commence on December 2, 2022, and conclude on January 5, 2023. Hall tickets to the eligible students will be uploaded on the University website (www.ignou.ac.in) approximately 7 to 10 days before the commencement of the Term-end Examination.

Here’s IGNOU December TEE official notification.

Steps to apply for IGNOU TEE December 2022:

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on December TEE 2022 application link Key in your login details and proceed with the application Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, IGNOU has released the examination date sheet for December TEE 2022. The Examination will be held in two sessions, i.e. morning session from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and the evening session from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. However, the actual duration of each exam will be mentioned on the Question Paper.

Date Sheet for IGNOU December 2022 Term End Examination.