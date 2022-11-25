NHM MP Staff Nurse recruitment 2022: Applications begin for 2284 posts at sams.co.in
National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has started accepting online applications for recruitment to the post of contractual Staff Nurse (Male/Female). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nhmmp.gov.in till December 22.
The MP NHM recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2284 Staff Nurse vacancies, of which 2056 posts are for Female candidates and 228 for Male candidates.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 years to 43 years as on January 1, 2023.
Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed 10+2 (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and have completed B.Sc Nursing. The candidates should be registered with Madhya Pradesh Nurses Registration Council.
Here’s NHM MP Staff Nurse notification 2022.
Steps to apply for NHM MP Staff Nurse recruitment 2022:
- Visit the official website sams.co.in
- On the homepage, click on “Recruitment of Approx. 2,284 (Male 228 and Female 2056) Contractual Staff Nurses under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh”
- Click on the “Apply” link and then the registration link
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.