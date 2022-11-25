Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGLE 2021. Candidates can check their results at the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC CGL 2021 exam (Paper I and Paper II) was held from October 11 to 20 through the computer-based recruitment examination (CBRE) mode.

Shortlisted candidates have been called for stage 2 document verification. The DV round will be held from December 22 at the OSSC office in Bhubaneshwar. A total of 352 candidates have been shortlisted.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 233 different Group-B State cadre posts/services relating to Odisha CGLE 2021 to be appointed as Initial Appointee.

Steps to check OSSC CGL result 2021: