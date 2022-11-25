Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Scientific Assistant, Junior Mining Geologist and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsconline.nic.in till December 15.

The UPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 43 vacancies in different posts and departments. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, pay scale and other details from the official website.

Vacancy details

Senior Scientific Assistant: 18



Assistant Agricultural Marketing Adviser: 5



Specialist Grade: 4

Chemist: 3

Junior Mining Geologist: 7

Assistant Mining Geologist: 6

Here’s UPSC recruitment 2022 notification Advt 22/2022.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2022: