UPPCL Assistant Accountant recruitment 2022: Applications close today for 186 posts at upenergy.in
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will close the online application window today for recruitment to the post of Assistant Accountant.
The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will close the online application window today for recruitment to the post of Assistant Accountant. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upenergy.in.
The UPPCL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 186 Assistant Accountant posts. The CBT examination is scheduled to be conducted in the 2nd week of January 2023.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2022.
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (B.Com) in any recognized university in India. More details in the notification.
Here’s UPPCL Assistant Accountant recruitment 2022 notification.
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected based on a computer-based test (CBT) exam.
Application Fee
Candidates from SC/ST category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 826, whereas Rs 1180 is applicable to other category candidates.
Steps to apply for UPPCL Assistant Accountant recruitment 2022:
- Visit the official website upenergy.in
- On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Results”
- Click on the apply link against ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT posts
- Register and apply for the post
- Upload documents, pay the fee and submit form
- Download copy and take a printout