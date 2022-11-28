Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released admit card for the Junior Engineer (Civil) written exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB JE Civil exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 5 and 6 in Computer Based Written Test (CBT) mode. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 163 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Department.

Candidates can download their City Intimation /Level-1 admit cards from the website using their Application ID and Date of Birth. They must read the instructions contained therein, carefully.

The candidates are intimated that there shall be negative marking for wrong answers (1/4th of allotted marks for each wrong answer) attempted in the said examinations, JKSSB said.

Steps to download JKSSB JE admit card 2022:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in Click on the admit card link for CBT exams Go to ‘Login for JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL)’

Login using application ID and date of birth The JKSSB JE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download JKSSB JE Civil admit card 2022.