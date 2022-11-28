Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the official notification for the Chhattisgarh State Service or PCS Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at the official website psc.cg.gov.in from December 1 to 20.

CGPSC will conduct the Chhattisgarh PCS preliminary exam 2022 on February 12, 2023. The CGPSC Main exam will be held from May 11-14.

This year, the Chhattisgarh PCS exam will be conducted for a total of 189 posts in various state government departments.

Here’s CGPSC PCS notification 2022.

Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must be a graduate from any recognised university to be eligible to apply.

Age limit: The candidates must be between the ages of 21 to 28 as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved categories.

Selection process

CGPSC PCS Exam 2022 will consist of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round. The preliminary exam will consist of two compulsory papers - general studies and aptitude test - and will comprise of objective type multiple-choice questions. The candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam.

Application fee

No application fee for domicile candidates of Chhattisgarh and Rs 400 for out-of-state applicants.

All interested candidates are suggested to go through the official notification for more details on qualification, eligibility, reservation policy, vacancy breakdown, selection process, exam pattern and syllabus among others before proceeding with the application process.