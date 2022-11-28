Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the result of the Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2021. Candidates can download their results from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The MP PNST 2021 examination was conducted on October 17 and 18 and the answer keys were released on October 27.

The exam is held to fill 810 vacant seats in six government-run nursing institutes in Madhya Pradesh for B.Sc Nursing (4-year course).

Steps to download MP PNST result 2021:

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Result -Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) - 2021”

Key in your Application No/Roll No, date of birth, TAC Code and submit

The MPPEB PNST result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MP PNST result 2022.