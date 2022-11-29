Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has postponed the exam date for the post of Clerk cum Date Entry Operator. Candidates can check the notice at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Clerk cum Date Entry Operator exam was scheduled to be conducted on December 4. The Board will issue a new date for the exam later.

The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted for 938 vacancies for the post of Clerk cum Date Entry Operator under Advt No 03/2022.

Here’s PSSSB Clerk exam postponement notice.