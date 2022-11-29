The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is likely to release the notification for the post of Primary Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), PRT Music, and other posts. Once released, candidates will be able to download their notifications from the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

The notification will contain details including eligibility criteria, vacancy details, pay scale, and others.

Vacancy Details

Teaching Posts

PRT

TGT

PGT

Assistant Principal

Non-Teaching Posts

Librarian

Finance Officer

Assistant Engineer (Civil)

Assistant Section Officer (ASO)

Senior Secretariat Assistant (UDC)

Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC)

Hindi Translator

Stenographer Grade-II

As per a report by zeebiz, the registration process will start on December 5, 2022, and will end on December 26, 2022. The recruitment examination will be held in a computer-based test.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in Click on the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.