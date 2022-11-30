SSC GD Constable 2022: Deadline today for 45,000+ posts, apply now at link here
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conclude the online application process today for the GD Constable recruitment 2022. Candidates can apply for the Constable (General Duty) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2022 at the official website ssc.nic.in.
The SSC GD Constable exam 2022 will be held from January 10 to February 14, 2023. According to the new vacancy update, the Commission has notified a total of 45,284 posts.
SSC GD constable vacancy 2022
|Force/ Total vacancies
|Male
|Female
|BSF (20,765)
|17650
|3115
|CISF (5,914)
|2264
|591
|CRPF (11,169)
|10,589
|580
|SSB (2,167)
|1924
|243
|ITBP (1,787)
|1519
|268
|AR (3,153)
|3153
|0
|SSF (154)
|116
|38
|Total
|40274
|4835
|NCB (175)
|Grand Total- 45284
Here’s SSC GD Constable new vacancy 2022 notice.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18-23 years as on January 1, 2023. Permissible relaxations in upper age limit for different reserved categories.
Educational Qualifications: The candidates must have passed Matriculation or Class 10 Examination from a recognized Board/ University.
Here’s SSC GD Constable notification 2022.
Selection process
The SSC GD Constable recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.
Application Fee
The applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the application fee.
Steps to apply for SSC GD Constable recruitment 2022:
- Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the registration link
- Register and log in to the profile, select post
- Proceed with application form, upload documents and pay application fee
- Submit form and take a print for future reference.