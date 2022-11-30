Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Telecommunication) and Constable (Telecommunication) in Group C non-gazetted (Non-Ministerial) at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The ITPB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 293 vacancies, of which 126 vacancies are for the post of Head Constable and 167 for Constable.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years whereas the upper age limit for the post of Head Constable is 25 years and 23 years for Constable.

Educational Qualification:

Head Constable: 10+2 pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics having aggregate of 45% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics from a recognised board or university.

Constable: Matriculation from a recognised board or university.

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for ITBP recruitment 2022: