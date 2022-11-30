Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the answer key for the Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder and Firemen exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the TN Police answer key from the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The TN Police Constable written exam 2022 was held on November 27 and consisted of two subjects: Tamil Language Eligibility Test and Main written exam.

Candidates can send their representation, if any discrepancy in questions/answers along with material/documents evidence to TNUSRB on or before December 10 by post only.

Steps to download TN Constable answer key 2022:



Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in Go to “Preliminary answer key for written examination” under Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen 2022 The TNUSRB PC answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to download TN Police Constable answer key 2022.

TNUSRB has notified a total of 3,552 vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Police, including 2180 in Police Department and 1091 in the Investigation Department, 161 Jail Warder and 120 Fireman.

Selection process

TNUSRB will conduct the selection in three phases: Written exam (Tamil Language Eligibility Test + Main exam), Physical Efficiency Test and Special Marks. A provisional Select List is drawn based on the total marks obtained in the Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, and NCC, NSS, Sprots/Games Special marks.