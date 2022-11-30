Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will soon close the online application window for engagement as Apprentices in Pipelines Division in various Trade/Disciplines. Candidates will be able to apply on the official website plapps.indianoil.in.

The vacancies are open at IOCL Eastern Region Pipelines (ERPL), Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL), South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERP), Southern Region Pipelines (SRP) and Western Region Pipelines (WRP). In total, 465 Apprentice vacancies have been notified.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, vacancy details and other eligibility criteria available in the official notification. The candidates should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 24 years as on September 30, 2022.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2022

Visit the official website plapps.indianoil.in Go to the link for Active Openings – Apprenticeship Openings –click on the apply link Register yourself, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2022.