Border Security Force (BSF) has released the tentative exam dates for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial). The first phase of the examination i.e. Physical Measurement and Documentation is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the 3rd week of December 2022. The admit card will be released in the first week of December 2022.

As per the notification, the recruitment process for the posts of ASI (Steno) and HC (Min) in BSF Exam 2021-22 through Direct Entry will be carried out in the following phases:

PHASE-I: a) Physical Measurementb) Documentation (Checking of documents)

a) Physical Measurementb) Documentation (Checking of documents) PHASE-II: a) Written examination

a) Written examination PHASE-III: a) Shorthand test for ASI (Steno) b) Typing Speed test for HC (Min) c) Medical Examination (DME/RME)

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 323 vacancies, of which 11 vacancies are for the post of ASI and 312 for Head Constable posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.