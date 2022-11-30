The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has released the admit card for the CA Foundation exam December 2022 session. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website icaiexam.icai.org.

Candidates are required to print their admit cards from the website, which will be valid for admission to the examination. No physical admit card will be sent to any candidate.

The ICAI CA Foundation exam will be held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20. The tests will be held in two sessions: 2.00 to 5.00 PM and 2.00 to 4.00 PM for different papers.

Examination Schedule Subject Date Timing Principles and Practice of Accounting December 14 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM Section A :Business Laws



Section B : Business 16/12/2022 Friday 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (IST) 3 Hours Correspondence and Reporting*



December 16



2.00 PM to 5.00 PM Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning and Statistics December 18 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge December 20 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the eservice link at eservices.icai.org Click on the Foundation Admit Card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

