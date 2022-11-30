Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various gazetted categories of posts in ground water department. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from December 6, 2022, onwards. The last date to apply is December 27, 2022, upto 5.00 PM.

The candidates applying for the posts should not be less than the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 44 years as on July 1, 2022. Applicants can check the pay scale, educational qualification, vacancy details and others available in the notification.

The Examination (Objective Type) is likely to be held in the month of March/April 2023. The exact date for the above examination will be announced later. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets 7 days prior to the examination.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 32 vacancies, of which 01 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Hydrometeorologist, 4 for Assistant Chemist, 6 for Assistant Geophysicist, 16 for Assistant Hydrogeologist, and 5 for Assistant Hydrologist.

Fee

Candidates are required to pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 120. However, all unemployees are exempted from payment of examination fee, and all employees of any Government (Central / State / PSUs / Corporations / Other Government Sector) have to pay the prescribed examination fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.