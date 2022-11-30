Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various non-gazetted categories of posts in ground water department. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from December 7, 2022, onwards. The last date to apply is December 28, 2022, upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant (Hydrogeology): 07

Technical Assistant (Hydrology): 05

Technical Assistant (Geophysics): 08

Lab Assistant: 01

Junior Technical Assistant: 04

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 44 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Technical Assistant (Hydrogeology): Must possess M.Sc. or M.Sc. (Tech.) or M.Tech., in Geology or Applied Geology or Hydrogeology from any University or Diploma of Associateship in Applied Geology of the IIT, Dhanbad.

Technical Assistant (Hydrology): Degree in B.E (Civil Engineering) with Geology as one of the subjects or M.Sc(Hydrology) 2 years course.

Technical Assistant (Geophysics): Degree in M.Sc or M.Sc (Tech) or M.Tech or its equivalent in Geophysics.

Lab Assistant: Degree in Science with Chemistry as one of the subject.

Junior Technical Assistant: Degree in B.Sc with Geology or Graduation with Mathematics or Geology as one of the subject.

Fee

Candidates are required to pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 120. However, all unemployees are exempted from payment of examination fee, and all employees of any Government (Central / State / PSUs / Corporations / Other Government Sector) have to pay the prescribed examination fee.

