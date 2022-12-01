The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the marks of State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Main Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the RAS Mains marksheet from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC RAS Main exam 2021 was held on March 20 and 21 and the result was announced on August 31. A total of 2174 candidates had been declared qualified.

Steps to download RPSC RAS Main marks 2021

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the “Results” tab Click on the link for ‘Marks for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp (Mains) Exam 2021’ Enter Roll Number, Date Of Birth to login The RPSC RAS marksheet will appear on the screen Download and take a printout

The Rajasthan Administrative Services exam is conducted for recruitment to fill up a total of 988 vacancies, of which, 363 vacancies are for State Services and 625 for Subordinate Services. The candidates will be shortlisted for recruitment on the basis of the RAS Preliminary examination, Main exam followed by a Personality test/viva-voce.