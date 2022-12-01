West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released the admit cards for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test or WBTET 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from wbbpe.org, wbbprimaryeducation.org or wbbpeonline.com.

The WBTET 2022 examination will be conducted on December 11 at test centres across the state. Candidates have to login using their registration number and date of birth in order to download admit cards.

Steps to download WBTET admit card 2022:

Visit official website wbbpeonline.com Go to ‘Print/Download Admit Card’ Login using registration number and date of birth The WBTET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download WBTET admit card 2022.