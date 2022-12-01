The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) has released the answer key for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2022 today, December 1. Candidates can check and download the answer key along with the response sheet and objector form from the official website iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2022 was conducted in a computer-based mode on November 27 for admission to various management programmes at IIMs. Around 2.22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.55 lakhs registered eligible candidates.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till December 4 upto 5.00 PM. CAT 2022 result is expected to be released in the second week of January 2022.

“The Candidate Response tab and Objection Form tab for CAT 2022 will be active from 11.00 AM on 1st December 2022 till 5:00 PM on 04th December 2022. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration,” reads the notice.

Steps to download IIM CAT answer key 2022

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Registered Candidate Login” Key in your USER ID, password and submit

The IIM CAT answer key will appear on screen Download and match keys with responses Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to IIM CAT answer key 2022.