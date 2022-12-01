The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to apply for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website aissee.nta.nic.in till December 5 upto 5.00 PM.

“Pursuant to requests from various candidates and with a view to enable larger participation, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of exam application forms online,” the notice said.

Moreover, Candidates will be able to make corrections in any of the details submitted by them in their Exam Application Form online through the correction window between December 2 and 6. They will also be able to replace the documents already uploaded with the correct documents, in case there has been an error in uploading.

The AISSEE 2023 exam will be conducted on January 8, 2023, for admissions to classes 6 and 9 of Sainik Schools for the academic year 2023-24. The test for admission to Class 6 will be held for a duration of 150 minutes (2 hours 30 minutes), whereas for class 9, the exam will be conducted for 180 minutes (3 hours). The test will be held in Pen paper (OMR Sheets based).

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate is eligible for admission to the Sainik Schools, if he/ she secures a minimum of 25% marks in each subject of the exam and 40% marks in aggregate of all the subjects of AISSEE 2022. However, admission will be based on relative merit (in AISSEE) of candidate in his/ her category in the school opted by him/ her, medical fitness and verification of requisite documents.

Age Limit: For admission to Class 6, the candidate should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31 March 2023 and for admission to Class 9, the candidate should be between 13 and 15 years as on 31 March 2023.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/wards of defence personnel and ex-servicemen/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 550, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

Here’s NTA AISSEE 2023 official notification.

Steps to register for NTA AISSEE 2023:

Visit the official website aissee.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click “AISSEE 2023 Application Form”

Register yourself and proceed with applications Fill up the required details, upload the documents, and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for AISSEE 2023.