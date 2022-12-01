Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit card for the Jharkhand Lab Assistant Competitive Exam or JLACE 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jssc.nic.in.

The JSSC Lab Assistant exam 2022 will be held in CBT mode from December 7-11 in Ranchi, Bokaro, Dhanbad, East Singhbhum, Palamu and Devgarh. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 230 vacancies for Lab Assistants.

Steps to download JSSC Lab Assistant admit card 2022:

Visit official website jssc.nic.in Go to ‘Admit Card’ section – ‘JLACE 2022’ – ‘Admit Card’ Login using Registration No, date of birth The JSSC Lab Assistant admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download JSSC Lab Assistant admit card 2022.