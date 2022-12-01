The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the post for written exams for the post of Deputy Ranger (under Advt No 07/2022). Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till December 2, 2022.

“The online objections sent, for this purpose, should be duly supported with the necessary documentary proof (if any) and with mandatory fee in the form of crossed Demand Draft of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one Hundred only) per objection, drawn in favor of the ‘Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab’ payable at Mohali,” reads the notification.

The examination was conducted on November 26, 2022, at Chandigarh. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 2 vacancies for the post of Deputy Ranger.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on Deputy Ranger answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

Direct link to raise objections.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.