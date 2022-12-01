TSPSC Group-IV services notification released; register from December 23 onwards
Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the notification for Group-IV services (General Recruitment). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from December 23, 2022, onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is January 12, 2023.
The examination (objective type) is likely to be held in the month of April/May 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9,168 vacancies.
“Detailed Notification with breakup of vacancies, age, scale of pay, Community, Educational qualifications and other detailed instructions will be available at Commission’s Website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) from 23/12/2022,” reads the notification.
Job Vacancy
- Agriculture and Co-Operation Department: 44
- Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries: 02
- Backward Classes Welfare Department: 307
- Consumer Affairs Food & Civil Supplies Department: 72
- Energy Department: 02
- Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Department: 23
- Finance Department: 255
- General Administration Department: 05
- Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department: 338
- Higher Education Department: 742
- Home Department: 133
- Industries and Commerce Department: 07
- Irrigation and Command Area Development: 51
- Labour, Employment Training and Factories Department: 128
- Minorities Welfare department: 191
- Municipal Administration and Urban Development: 2701
- Panchayat Raj and Rural Development: 1245
- Planning Department: 02
- Revenue Department: 2077
- Scheduled Castes Development Department: 474
- Secondary Education Department: 97
- Transport, Roads and Buildings Department: 20
- Tribal Welfare Department: 221
- Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens Department: 18
- Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Department: 13
