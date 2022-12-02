The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will soon release the admit cards for the CS exams December 2022 session. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website icsi.edu.

The CS Executive and Professional exam will be held between December 21 and 30. The exams will be held in a single session: 2.00 to 5.00 PM. ICSI has reserved December 1, January 1, 2 and 3 to meet any exigency. While some exams will be held in an offline OMR-based mode, some will be held in the computer-based test and open-book format.

On the other hand, the CS Foundation exam will be held on December 27 and 28. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.30 to 11.00 AM and 4.00 to 5.00 PM on both days.

Candidates should carry with them the Admit Card and a Student Identity Card duly issued/ authorised by the Institute to the Examination Centre every day.

ICSI CS exam dates

CS Executive Programme: December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29.



December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29. CS Professional Programme: December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30.

December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30. CS Foundation Programme: December 27 and 28.

Here’s ICSI CS Executive, Professional exam December 2022 timetable.

Here’s ICSI CS Foundation December 2022 exam timetable.

Steps to download ICSI CS admit card 2022

Visit the official website icsi.edu Go to the ‘Latest @ICSI’ section Click on Download E-Admit Card link when available Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout.

Candidates can check the instruction manual issued by ICSI for the CS Executive and Professional exams here.