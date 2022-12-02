Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the timetable for the ICSE and ISC board exams 2023. Students of Class 10 and 12 standards can check and download the respective timetable from the Council’s website cisce.org.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education or ICSE board exams 2023 will be conducted between February 27 and March 29. The ICSE exams will begin at 11.00 AM every day (except for Art Papers at 9.00 AM).

The Indian School Certificate or ISC exams will be held from February 13 to March 31. The exams will begin at 2.00 PM every day (except for Art Papers at 9.00 AM) and the exam duration is 3 hours.

In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for attempting the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper, CISCE said.

Here’s direct link to ISC date sheet 2023.

Here’s direct link to ICSE date sheet 2023.