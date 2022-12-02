Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the model answer key of the Computer-Based Written Test (CBT) for the posts of Horticulture Technician Grade-IV and Junior Stenographer. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB Horticulture Technician, Junior Stenographer exams were held on November 29. The exam is conducted for 216 Junior Stenographer and 198 Horticulture Technician posts (Advt 5 of 2021).

The candidates can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along with documentary evidence/ reference through the online link available on the website till December 5. Objections /representations through any other means and after due date shall not be entertained. The non-refundable processing fee is Rs 200 per question.

“f the objection is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised accordingly for all candidates. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No candidate will be informed about the acceptance / non-acceptance of his / her objection individually,” said the notice.

Here’s JKSSB answer key notice.

Steps to download JKSSB answer key 2022:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link for Horticulture Technician Grade-IV and Stenographer Enter Roll umber and date of birth to login The JKSSB answer key will appear on screen Match keys with responses to calculate probable score Download and take a printout.

Direct link to JKSSB answer key 2022.