Anna University, Chennai has deferred the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023). The University will soon release the revised schedule on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.

Earlier, the examinations were scheduled to be held on February 25, 2023.

TANCET 2023 is conducted by Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for admission to M.B.A., M.C.A. and M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan.

“Degree Programmes for the academic year 2023-2024 offered at University Departments, University Colleges of Engineering, Regional Campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges) and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu can be registered only through Online,” reads the notice.

Steps to apply for TANCET 2023

Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu Click on the ‘Online Registration’ link Register and fill the application form Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.