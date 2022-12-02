National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance intimation exam city link for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2022). Registered candidates can check and download the exam city slip through the official site official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

NTA will conduct the JNUEE 2022 on December 7, 8, 9 and 10 for admission to Ph.D. Programme offered at JNU for the academic year 2022-23. The 3-hour exam will be held in a computer-based mode in an MCQ format in the English language only. The exam will be organised in two sessions: 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The candidates are required to check/download the same using their Application Number and Date of Birth. The City Intimation Slip for each candidate has information relating to the Field(s) of study as well the date and City allotted.

The JNUEE admit card showing the details of the Examination Centre will be available for download in due course on the official website of NTA.

Steps to download JNUEE exam city slip:

Visit the official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in Go to the advance city intimation link Login using Application Number and Date of Birth The JNUEE exam city slip will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download JNUEE exam city slip.