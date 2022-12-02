Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the examination schedule for the post of Forest Guard and Forester 2020. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 11, 2022, in two shifts — 10.00 AM 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from December 5, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,128 vacancies, out of which 1,047 are for Forest Guard and 87 for the post of Forester.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the admit card link Click on Forest Guard and Forester 2020 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

