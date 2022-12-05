Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will today, December 5, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Swachhta Nirikshak, Chemist and other equivalent direct and backlog post Combined Recruitment Test 2022 under Group II, Sub-Group 3. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from November 21 to December 10, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 344 vacancies.

The exam is scheduled to commence on February 10, 2023, in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The applicants from the unreserved category should be between the age of 18 years to 40 years, whereas the upper age limit for the reserved category candidates is 45 years as on January 1, 2022. Candidates can check the educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Form -Group-2 (Sub Group -3) swachhta nirikshak, chemist and other equivalent direct and backlog post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022 Start From 21/11/2022” Click on the apply link and proceed with the registration Fill the application form, upload documents Pay the fee and submit the application Download the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.