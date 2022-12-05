The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the revised time table for the Class 10, 12 board exam 2023. Candidates can download the time table from the official website mpbse.nic.in.

As per the notification, the Class 10th examination will be conducted from March 1 to 27, 2023. The Class 12 exam will commence on March 2 and conclude on April 1, 2023. The exam will be held from 9.00 AM to 1200 noon.

Students are directed to reach their respective exam centres 1 hour prior to the commencement of the examinations. The students will not be allowed to entre the exam hall after 8.45 AM, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Earlier, Inder Singh Parmar, Minister of State in the Ministry of General Administration of Madhya Pradesh, had announced that the Class 10 and 12 practical exams will be held from February 13 to 28, 2023, and the theory exams were scheduled to be held from March 1 to 31, 2023, reports TIMESNOWNEWS.

