Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UP NHM) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Community Health Officer (CHO). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upnrhm.gov.in till December 13 upto 6.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4,000 contractual vacancies of CHO.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 35 years of age as on July 20, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have successfully completed B.Sc. (Nursing) with integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) or Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course with integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University from academic year 2020 onwards shall eligible to apply.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for UP NHM CHO recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in Click on “Opportunities” link Now click on the application link available against CHO posts Register and proceed with the application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CHO posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.