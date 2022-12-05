Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will close the online application window for Jail Warders Exam 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the examination on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 238 Jail Warders posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years t o 35 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed the intermediate exam or its equivalent. Working knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari script.

Steps to apply for Jail Warders posts

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Jail Warders Exam -2022 – Notification, Advertisement, Syllabus and Online Application ( Recruitment Notifications )” Click on the application link Fill in the details, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

