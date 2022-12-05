Symbiosis International college has released the admit card for the SNAP 2022 examination scheduled to be conducted on December 10, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website snaptest.org.

“Please ensure that your latest passport size colour photograph is pasted on the Admit Card at the place provided for before appearing for test,” reads the notification.

The SNAP 2022 examinations are scheduled to be held on December 10, 18 and 23 as a computer-based test (CBT) to be conducted from 2.00 to 3.00 PM.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website snaptest.org On the homepage, click on “The SNAP Test 1 (December 10, 2022) Admit Card is available for download” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SNAP 2022 admit card.

