The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Accounts Officer. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website upenergy.in from December 20 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is January 10, 2023.

The computer based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted in the second week of February 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Proper knowledge in Devanagari script. Cost accountant examination from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 826, whereas Rs 1180 is applicable to other category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.