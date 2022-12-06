The All India Management Association (AIMA) will soon release the admit card for the paper-based test (PAT) 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website mat.aima.in.

The PBT test is scheduled to be conducted on December 11, 2022.

Steps to download AIMA MAT admit card 2022

Visit the official website mat.aima.in On the homepage, click on AIMA MAT admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

About MAT

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA) offered by 600 business schools. MAT exam is conducted through a computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.