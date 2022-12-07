Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) will conclude the online application process for the recruitment of Graduate/ Technical (Diploma) Apprentices today, December 7. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mhrdnats.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 143 vacancies, of which 70 vacancies are for the Graduate Apprentices and 73 for Technician (Diploma) Apprentices.

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentices: A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University in relevant discipline. A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.  A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline. More detailsin the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Process

Visit the official website mhrdnats.gov.in Enroll yourself and login to the portal Apply through online portal against training seats notified by CSL (ID No./Registration Number of COCHIN SHIPYARD LIMITED in NATS Portal is SKLERC000007). Fill up the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Only candidates who are domicile of Kerala shall be considered. Short-listing of candidates for selection will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. In case, same percentage of marks is secured by more than one candidate in prescribed qualification, relative merit shall be decided based on seniority in age.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.