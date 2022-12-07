Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Main Examination 2022 result. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in. The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the Personality Test (Interview) round.

“Dates of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be notified in due course, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available accordingly. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in,” reads the notification.

The Main examination was conducted from September 16 to 25, 2022.

The eligible candidates will have to fill up and submit DAF-II ONLINE only, which will be available on the Website of the Union Public Service Commission (https://upsconline.nic.in) during the period from December 8 to 14, 2022, till 6:00 P.M. failing which his/her candidature shall stand cancelled and no correspondence will be entertained by the Commission in this regard. Further, no e-Summon letter will be issued to such candidates.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CSE Main 2022 result.

The number of vacancies to be filled through UPSC CSE 2022 is 1011. The Preliminary exam was conducted on June 5 and the result was declared on June 22.

