The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the REET 2022 certificate. Eligible candidates can download their certificates from the official website reetbser2022.in.

The REET 2022 exam was held on July 23 and 24.

Here’s the official notification.

There are two exams to be held under REET 2022. The candidates who clear paper 1 (Level 2) will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8 while the candidates who clear paper 2 (Level 1) will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5.

Steps to download REET 2022 certificate

Visit the official website www.reetbser2022.in Click on “REET 2022 के प्रमाण-पत्र प्राप्ति हेतु आवेदन पत्र” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the certificate Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the certificate.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.