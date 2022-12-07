The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Senior Defence Banking Advisor (SDBA) and Defence Banking Advisor (DBA). Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website pnbindia.in till December 23, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 12 vacancies, of which 3 vacancies are for the post of SDBA and 9 for DBA posts.

Candidates applying for SDBA and DBA posts should not be more than the age of 60 years and 58 years, respectively.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit official website pnbindia.in Go to “Recruitments—RECRUITMENT OF DEFENCE BANKING ADVISORS ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents and submit Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Valid applications will be shortlisted and shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview. Names of the shortlisted candidates shall be placed on the Bank’s website on www.pnbindia.in .